Boehner: Republicans have '50/50' shot at keeping House

Former Speaker John Boehner John Andrew BoehnerPaul Ryan's legacy is a financial success Ryan signals support for McCarthy as next GOP leader McCarthy and Scalise front-runners to replace Paul Ryan MORE (R-Ohio) says Republicans have an even chance of holding their House majority in 2018.

"Frankly, it's a 50/50 proposition," Boehner John Andrew BoehnerPaul Ryan's legacy is a financial success Ryan signals support for McCarthy as next GOP leader McCarthy and Scalise front-runners to replace Paul Ryan MORE told NBC's "Today" on Friday, according to Politico. “Once you have a change of presidents, the party out of power always gains seats. It has gone on for well over 100 years.”

Many Republicans are fearing a "blue wave" in the midterm elections fueled by Democratic enthusiasm and opposition to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: I'd only rejoin Pacific trade pact if deal was 'substantially better' GOP unveils mock cover of Comey book with ‘ego’ attack NY Daily News cover hits Trump over Comey book revelations MORE.

However, Boehner stressed that Republicans' prospects for 2018 would not be dimmed by the retirement this week of Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanMcCarthy says early leadership election to replace Ryan unlikely Overnight Defense: Pompeo grilled by Dems at nomination hearing | Faces tight panel vote | Mattis insists no decision yet on Syria | Dems seek answers on National Guard border deployment House Ethics calls on Farenthold to pay back K taxpayer-funded harassment settlement MORE (R-Wis.), a decision some see as a likely blow to the party's campaigning and fundraising efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I believe that because I know Paul Ryan," Boehner explained. "He never wanted to be Speaker. I had to beat him to death to take my job. Tax reform was his issue, and he spent all of his political career working on tax reform. When it was finished, I pretty well knew that he would probably move on."

Boehner, who retired in 2015, was chosen as Speaker in 2010 after Republicans won big in their own "wave election," fueled by a backlash against President Obama.

In 2018, Democrats must win at least 24 seats to regain House control. Several unexpected wins in battleground congressional districts this year have given them hope that they could reach that total or even exceed it in November.