Warren rakes in millions for campaign, driven by small donors

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) has now raised more than $3 million dollars in the first three months of 2018, according to The Boston Globe, driven by a groundswell of small donations.

The senator, who is up for reelection this year, raised $3.12 million in the first quarter of the year, her campaign said, adding to a campaign account that now has more than $15 million in cash on hand. Warren's fundraising surge began last year, when she raised nearly $1 million per month ahead of November's midterm elections.

Warren's upcoming federal campaign filing report, due out Sunday, is expected to show that nearly 99 percent of her donations totaled less than $100, according to the Globe. And 82 percent of the donations were below $25 each, the campaign told MassLive

The senator's campaign began 2018 with a total of $14.1 million in cash on hand.

The campaign estimates that more than 10,400 of the small contributions came from Massachusetts residents, though it has not said how much the Warren raised from donors outside the state.

Warren, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, has now raised more than 10 times that of the three leading Republican challengers seeking to represent the deep-blue state in 2018. She is considered a virtual lock for reelection.

Some of Warren's fundraising is likely being fueled by the possibility of a presidential run in 2020.

Warren has denied she's preparing for a White House run, but many Democrats see her as a likely candidate.