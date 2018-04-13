GOP super PAC won't return Wynn donation

A major super PAC supporting President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: I'd only rejoin Pacific trade pact if deal was 'substantially better' GOP unveils mock cover of Comey book with ‘ego’ attack NY Daily News cover hits Trump over Comey book revelations MORE will not return a $500,000 donation from casino mogul Steve Wynn, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault over the decades he ran his casino empire.

Wynn donated the money to America First Action just three days before The Wall Street Journal published an investigation that accused him of widespread sexual misconduct.

The article accused Wynn of pressuring casino employees to have sex with him, exposing himself to staffers and being the subject of various other complaints.

Wynn has categorically denied the allegations, telling the Journal that “the idea that I ever assaulted any women is preposterous.”

The revelations, as well as a subsequent report accusing him of rape decades ago, prompted his resignation from Wynn Resorts as well from his post as the Republican National Committee's (RNC) finance chairman.

They also sparked a pressure campaign calling on politicians to return money Wynn had donated to them. Republicans had similarly called on Democrats to return donations from movie producer Harvey Weinstein after a number of sexual harassment and assault allegations surfaced last year.

A spokeswoman with America First Action confirmed to The Hill that the group will not return Wynn's half-million-dollar donation. CNBC first reported on America First Action's decision.

Other groups have so far refused to return Wynn's donations as well. RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel told Fox News in January that the party would return the donations “if he is found guilty of any wrongdoing.”

Wynn faces investigations from the Nevada and Massachusetts gaming commissions, as well as from his former company, into the allegations.