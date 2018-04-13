Ex-Virginia governor says he could beat Trump in general election

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) says he could beat Trump in a potential contest for the presidency if he decides to run.

"I'd have to make a decision to run, but if I ran I'd beat him. You bet," the recently retired governor told CBS News White House correspondent Major Garrett on "The Takeout" podcast.

McAuliffe dodged a question about whether he would run, saying he was focused on the 2018 midterm elections and gubernatorial races.

"We're in a mess today," the governor continued. "I mean every single day it's a new drama. We need to get some dignity and respect back in the White House, the way it used to be."

McAuliffe was succeeded by his former lieutenant governor, Ralph Northam, who defeated a Trump-aligned Republican candidate to retain Democratic control of the purple state.