RNC finance official resigns after acknowledging payment to Playboy model

Elliott Broidy, the venture capitalist who admitted Friday to paying a Playboy "playmate" who said she was pregnant with his child, has stepped down from his post on the Republican National Committee's (RNC) finance team.

Sources familiar with the discussions confirmed to The Hill that RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel accepted Broidy's resignation Friday from his post as the RNC's deputy finance chairman. The Wall Street Journal first reported his resignation.

Broidy is at the center of a new Journal report that revealed that Michael Cohen, President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: I'd only rejoin Pacific trade pact if deal was 'substantially better' GOP unveils mock cover of Comey book with ‘ego’ attack NY Daily News cover hits Trump over Comey book revelations MORE's personal lawyer, helped negotiate a $1.6 million payment to the model in 2017.

Broidy confirmed the affair to the Journal and admitted that he "offered to help her financially" after she told him "she did not want to continue with the pregnancy."

The news comes days after the FBI raided an office and other locations belonging to Cohen, acting in part on a referral from Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE, who is investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election and allegations of collusion by associates of President Trump.

Multiple reports say that the raid sought, in part, records relating to payments made to women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.