Clinton to fundraise alongside possible 2020 contenders

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is set to fundraise for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) next month alongside several possible 2020 presidential contenders.

Clinton will speak at the DNC's annual Women's Leadership Forum in Washington, BuzzFeed News reports, a move that could rally Democratic donors who supported Clinton's 2016 campaign behind up-and-coming candidates.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), a first-term senator considered to be a top potential contender to challenge President Trump in 2020, is set to deliver the group's keynote address. Another possible contender, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), will also speak.

Clinton's appearance at the DNC fundraiser, aimed at spurring women to vote and getting to the party's goal of reaching 50 million voters by the next election, will be her first for the party since her stunning defeat in 2016, BuzzFeed noted.

A number of Democratic lawmakers and figures have questioned to what extent the party should affiliate itself with Clinton, who remains widely unpopular and is still the subject of Republican attacks in campaign advertising.

Clinton, a former secretary of State and New York senator, is set to host a welcome reception for guests at the opening of the conference, according to BuzzFeed.

The DNC is currently facing serious financial woes, as its rival Republican National Committee dwarfed it in 2017 - raising nearly double the committee's $67 million.