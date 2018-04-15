Trump job approval slips 4 points to 39 percent in NBC poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpRobert De Niro, Ben Stiller play Mueller and Cohen in 'SNL' parody of 'Meet the Parents' Trump order targets wide swath of public assistance programs Comey says Trump reacted to news of Russian meddling by asking if it changed election results MORE’s job approval rating slipped 4 points in a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

Thirty-nine percent of respondents now approve of the job the president is doing, compared to 57 percent who disapprove.

Trump's support fell among Republicans, whites, men, independents, women and Democrats. He gained support with voters between 18 and 34 years old.

One month ago, Trump’s job approval stood at 43 percent in the poll.

The president’s job approval stands at 40 percent in a Washington Post/ABC News poll also released Sunday morning.

Pollsters for NBC News and The Wall Street Journal also found Democrats with a 7-point advantage ahead of the midterm elections.

Almost half of voters, 47 percent, want a Democratic-controlled Congress. Forty percent want Republicans to maintain control.

In March, Democrats held a 10-point advantage, NBC News noted.

Democrats lead Republicans by 21 points, 57 to 36 percent, among high-interest voters in the new poll.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll of 900 adults was conducted between April 8-11. It has a margin of error of 3.27 percentage points.