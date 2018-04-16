Dems see Mueller firing as a red line on impeachment

Democrats considered potential presidential candidates say if President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Less than half of Americans think their taxes are too high Comey pulls no punches with Trump Incoming Pence adviser withdraws nomination following reports Trump opposed candidacy MORE fires special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE it would be grounds for impeachment.

The would-be candidates, who have been careful in their comments about the politically thorny issue, have now begun to qualify on what grounds they would push for impeachment.

And they are signaling that terminating Mueller is a red line.

At a town hall in Sacramento, Calif., last week, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisClinton to fundraise alongside possible 2020 contenders Overnight Health Care: New Jersey lawmakers pass ObamaCare mandate | Dems sound warning on short-term insurance plans | Poll finds majority back single payer Overnight Health Care: Opioid distributors summoned before Congress | Judge sets trial date in massive opioid lawsuit | Senators press DOJ to stop blocking medical marijuana MORE (Calif.) said firing the special counsel would be an impeachable offense.

“I can't see how it wouldn't be,” she told constituents.

Harris, 53, repeated the sentiment again in Washington this week, saying firing Mueller would “certainly yield impeachment hearings.”

Across the country, when Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Finance: Wells Fargo could pay B fine | Dems seek info on loans to Kushner | House to vote on IRS reform bills | Fed vice chair heading before Congress Dems demand information on Kushner Wall Street loans Warren rakes in millions for campaign, driven by small donors MORE was asked at a town hall meeting last week in her home state of Massachusetts last week about impeaching Trump , she also turned to Mueller.

“Right now, I believe it is absolutely critical that the special counsel, Mueller, be allowed to complete his investigation in full with no interference from anyone,” Warren, 68, said.

On Friday, Warren took to Twitter to urge Democrats in the Senate to pass a bipartisan bill “to ensure that Mueller can complete a full, independent investigation.”

“Let’s send a loud, clear message that no one is above the law — not even the President of the United States,” she wrote.

An aide to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandClinton to fundraise alongside possible 2020 contenders Dems want Mattis to reveal experts behind Pentagon transgender policy Lawmakers congratulate Duckworth on birth of daughter MORE (D-N.Y.) also drew the line at Mueller’s firing.

Gillibrand, 51, believes that Mueller “needs to be allowed to do his job without interference from the White House,” the aide said, adding that she backs the bipartisan legislation meant to offer some protection for the special counsel.

“When the investigation is complete, Congress will need to do its job based on the facts,” the aide said.

Offices to a few possible Democratic contenders in 2020, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Health Care: New Jersey lawmakers pass ObamaCare mandate | Dems sound warning on short-term insurance plans | Poll finds majority back single payer Poll: Slim majority of Americans support single-payer health care FCC chairman rejects senators' request to investigate Sinclair MORE (I-Vt.), 76; Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPartisan tensions rise as Mueller bill delayed Overnight Tech: Zuckerberg grilled by lawmakers over data scandal | What we learned from marathon hearing | Facebook hit with class action lawsuit | Twitter endorses political ad disclosure bill | Uber buys bike share Twitter backs digital ad regulation MORE (D-Minn.), 57; and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWhat Mike Pompeo understands about religion and national security Pompeo faces difficult panel vote after grilling by Dems Booker grills Pompeo on views about Muslims, homosexuality MORE (D-N.J.), 48, did not respond to a request for comment.

In December Sanders, who ran as a Democrat during the 2016 presidential election, urged Democrats not to “jump the gun” when it comes to impeachment. Sanders said Democrats should wait for the Mueller investigation to be completed before they decide how to move forward on impeachment.

“I think there is a process that has to be followed,” Sanders said on NBC’s "Meet the Press." “I think Mr. Mueller is doing a very good job on this investigation. If Mueller brings forth the clear evidence that there was collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, I think you have grounds for impeachment.”

An aide to Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyDem: 'Half measures' like strikes 'just prolong the misery for the Syrian people' GOP senator wants vote before Trump uses force in Syria Only in Washington is a debate about war in Yemen controversial MORE (D-Conn.), 44, said he had not weighed in on the matter.

The remarks from Harris, Warren and Gillibrand could put pressure on Democratic leaders in Congress on the issue of impeachment.

Democratic leaders have been careful to not talk up the issue, worrying it could backfire ahead of midterm elections in which the party is growing more and more confident that it could win the House majority.

Doing so would immediately make impeachment more possible, as Democrats would only need a majority vote in the House. In the Senate, a two-thirds vote is necessary for conviction, which would be a higher bar.

Republicans are telling voters that Democrats are getting ready to impeach Trump, partly to energize the GOP base ahead of the election. They see the argument as an effective one to bring voters to the polls.

“If Democrats gain control of the House in November, I have no doubt they will begin impeachment proceedings,” said Republican strategist Alice Stewart. “They want nothing more than to see President Trump removed from office.”

But Stewart said Democrats are clearly walking a fine line as to not appear overtly political.

“The problem with telegraphing it early is that it shows swing voters that Democrats can’t be trusted to govern or rise about the dysfunction,” she said.

In December, about four dozen Democrats voted to take up a resolution by Rep. Al Green Alexander (Al) N. GreenSenate Dem denounces Farrakhan's remarks Women's March leader defends attending event where speaker made anti-semitic remarks Jewish GOP group calls on Dem lawmakers to resign over Farrakhan remarks MORE (D-Texas) to impeach Trump but it was shot down by a 364-58 vote.

Tom Steyer, the Democratic activist and billionaire, has spent approximately $40 million on ads pushing for impeachment.

Democratic leaders, however, have consistently resisted the efforts.

“It doesn’t do us any favors to be out there pushing for impeachment,” said one Democratic strategist. “It’s more helpful for the Mueller investigation to play out and then we can take it from there based on the findings.”

In a tweet earlier this week, David Axelrod, who served as chief strategist to former President Obama, echoed a similar sentiment. “Dems should NOT commit to impeachment unless & until there’s a demonstrable case for one. It is not just a matter of politics. It’s a matter of principle. If we normalize impeachment as a political tool, it will be another hammer blow to our Democracy.”

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Thursday night, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said Democrats in general should not run on the idea of impeaching Trump.

“It would not be the right thing to do,” Nadler said.

Stewart said she attended the small National Republican Congressional Committee dinner where Chairman Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversStronger patents — better innovation — bigger economy How big of a problem is Ryan’s exit for GOP? House Ethics calls on Farenthold to pay back K taxpayer-funded harassment settlement MORE (R-Ohio) addressed the threat of impeachment against Trump, as reported this week by The New York Times.

“I agree with his statement that this issue fires up the party base and is beneficial for us to remind voters of this through the midterms,” she said.