GOP to spend $250M to try to keep control of House

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is investing $250 million in an extensive field strategy aimed at retaining the GOP House majority in the upcoming midterm elections, The Associated Press reported Monday.

“Our No. 1 priority is keeping the House. We have to win the House,” Juston Johnson, the committee’s political director, told the AP. “That is the approach we took to put the budget together.”

The plan is particularly directed at House seats in Florida, New York and California, the AP said.

Staff for the committee over the weekend participated in training for 1,600 volunteers in 200 events across the country, it added.

The push comes as both parties gear up for November’s midterm elections. Democrats have to flip 24 seats in the fall in order to take the House.

Johnson told the news service that the RNC is likely to have 900 paid members of the committee working across the country before the midterm elections. That number does not include the paid staff working out of its headquarters in Washington, D.C.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel told the AP that the approach is a “permanent data-driven field program," for which the committee will have both a state and data director working on every House district in play.

“Our sweeping infrastructure, combined with on-the-ground enthusiasm for President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Less than half of Americans think their taxes are too high Comey pulls no punches with Trump Incoming Pence adviser withdraws nomination following reports Trump opposed candidacy MORE and Republican policies, puts us in prime position to defend our majorities in 2018,” McDaniel said.