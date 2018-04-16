Progressive groups launch $30M midterm initiative in three battleground states

A coalition of progressive groups is launching a new, $30 million initiative aimed at winning key races in Florida, Michigan and Nevada.

The joint effort comes from Planned Parenthood Votes, Center for Community Change Action, Color of Chance PAC and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

The groups are banding together to launch a program called Win Justice that will work to mobilize voters who tend to avoid midterms, with a particular focus on encouraging young voters, women and people of color to head to the polls.

“2018 is going to be a year of reckoning for the billionaires and politicians who have spent decades trying to weaken the power of working people,” SEIU International President Mary Kay Henry said in a press release.

“We are going to change the face of the electorate in Florida, Michigan and Nevada from the ground up by mobilizing a diverse movement that includes people of color, women and young people to build a lasting coalition for change.”

The effort will focus on Senate, gubernatorial and several down-ticket races.

The groups, along with local partners, aim to reach a total of 2.5 million voters in the three states. The Win Justice program plans to engage voters through texting, digital organizing and helping train community leaders to knock on doors, according to the release.

Florida and Nevada are expected to have contentious Senate races. Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonFlorida Senate set for big-dollar fight Five takeaways from Zuckerberg’s testimony The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2018 MORE (D-Fla.) is fighting to keep his seat in a state President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Less than half of Americans think their taxes are too high Comey pulls no punches with Trump Incoming Pence adviser withdraws nomination following reports Trump opposed candidacy MORE won. He hopes to fend off Gov. Rick Scott (R), who will likely give Nelson his toughest fight yet.

Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerThe 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2018 Pence to raise money for Heller in Nevada Juan Williams: GOP fears anti-Trump wave MORE (R-Nev.) is one of the most vulnerable Republicans up for reelection, and is the only GOP senator defending a seat in a state Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive takeaways from the Comey interview Comey pulls no punches with Trump Comey told Obama he dreaded prospect of working under Trump MORE won in 2016.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowJohn Bolton endorses Army veteran in Senate race Senators target 'gag clauses' that hide potential savings on prescriptions Nonprofit leaders look to continue work with lawmakers to strengthen charitable giving MORE, a Democrat, is up for re-election in Michigan, a state Trump won.

All three states have open governor’s races that are expected to be contentious, as well as some competitive down-ballot races.