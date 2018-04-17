GOP House super PAC reserves $48 million in fall TV ads

A major super PAC with ties to House GOP leadership is reserving about $48 million in general election ads as it looks to protect Republicans' majority during a tough cycle.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) announced that $38 million of that investment will be for television ads on both broadcast and cable, while the other $10 million will be used for digital ads. The super PAC will be up with those fall ads in a total of 30 districts.

The initial ad buy is mostly for incumbent protection, with the addition of three open-seat races. One of those open seats is a key pickup opportunity for Republicans following the retirement of Rep. Rick Nolan Richard (Rick) Michael NolanGOP hopes to capitalize on crowded Dem primaries Minnesota Democratic rep to retire, opening door for GOP Franken resignation could upend Minnesota races MORE (D-Minn.), who won reelection in 2016 despite President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump asking Arab nations to replace US military in Syria after defeat of ISIS: report Columbia presses on with scholarship program for displaced Syrians despite Trump travel ban Dershowitz confronts Hannity: 'You should have disclosed your relationship with Cohen' MORE winning the district by double digits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“CLF’s historic and aggressive fundraising pace has allowed us to place larger advertising buys earlier than ever,” said CLF executive director Corry Bliss.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates CLF’s continued commitment to doing things differently. By reserving advertising early, investing unprecedented resources in digital, and running the country’s only House-focused national field program, CLF is prepared to lead the way in defending the House Republican majority.”

CLF has already been a significant power player this cycle, particularly in special elections where the super PAC has spent millions to boost Republicans. The group had success in Georgia and Montana’s high-profile special elections last year. It also poured in millions of dollars to help the GOP nominee in Pennsylvania's recent special election, but Democrats still pulled off a huge upset victory.

The super PAC has also heavily invested in a field operation, which includes offices set up in 31 districts around the country for voter mobilization efforts.

For the fall, CLF is spending a similar amount on advertising as its Democratic counterpart, House Majority PAC (HMP). HMP announced in March that it reserved $43 million in fall TV ads. Those ads will run in the final weeks of the midterms across 33 media markets in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

Here’s the full list of CLF’s ad buys in each district:

GOP Rep. Jeff Denham Jeffrey (Jeff) John DenhamCalifornia Republicans seek turnout boost to avert midterm disaster Immigration fight gets lonely for some in GOP GOP lawmaker says he has enough support to force immigration votes MORE (California's 10th District): $2.35 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. David Valadao David Goncalves ValadaoCalifornia Republicans seek turnout boost to avert midterm disaster Sadly, fiscal restraint is no longer a core principle of the GOP Cook Political Report shifts 13 House races toward Dems MORE (California's 21st District): digital ads only

GOP Rep. Steve Knight (California's 25th District): $2.1 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. Mimi Walters (California's 45th District): $2.3 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard CoffmanColorado's legislature should think twice about passing a net neutrality law Trump effect splits Senate and House GOP candidates Bipartisan 'No Labels' group aims to protect moderates in primary fights MORE (Colorado's 6th District): $2.3 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. Brian Mast Brian Jeffrey MastFlorida gets ‘F’ on gun control in Giffords group scorecard Fla. senator blasts 'excessive partisanship' after exclusion from White House guns meeting White House excludes Florida Democratic senator from meeting MORE (Florida's 18th District): digital ads only

GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloImmigration fight gets lonely for some in GOP GOP authors of tax law double down in campaigns Some Republicans are rallying around Pruitt MORE (Florida's 26th District): $1.67 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. Peter Roskam Peter James RoskamGOP authors of tax law double down in campaigns Treasury allows Illinois residents to deduct prepaid property taxes GOP group launches new ads to promote tax law in House districts MORE (Illinois's 6th District): digital ads only

GOP Rep. Mike Bost Michael (Mike) J. BostMORE (Illinois's 12th District): $2 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. Rod Blum (Iowa's 1st District): digital ads only

Open seat (Kansas's 2nd District): $1.25 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder Kevin Wayne YoderProgressive group targets GOP moderates on immigration GOP cautious, Dems strident in reaction to new indictments GOP rep bringing widow of slain Indian immigrant to State of the Union MORE (Kansas's 3rd District): $1.7 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. Andy Barr Garland (Andy) Hale BarrDem candidate pulls ad from Sinclair station GOP seeks to avoid Dem upset in Arizona House leadership has supported small banks from the start MORE (Kentucky's 6th District): $1.8 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. Bruce Poliquin Bruce Lee PoliquinMajor GOP super PAC expands field offices to 31 districts Poll: Voters in vulnerable GOP districts oppose tax bill Dem lead in generic ballot polls worries GOP MORE (Maine's 2nd District): $1.2 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. Mike Bishop (Michigan's 8th District): $2.2 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. Erik Paulsen Erik Philip PaulsenGOP authors of tax law double down in campaigns Expanding map creates tough choices for GOP House GOP frets over Pennsylvania race MORE (Minnesota's 3rd District): $2.3 million on TV, also on digital

Open seat (Minnesota's 8th District): $2.6 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. Don Bacon (Nebraska's 2nd District): $1.6 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. Tom MacArthur Thomas (Tom) Charles MacArthurCook Political Report shifts 13 House races toward Dems Bipartisan 'No Labels' group aims to protect moderates in primary fights Trump resists funding for project on his home turf MORE (New Jersey's 3rd District): $1.4 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. Leonard Lance Leonard LanceRepublicans express doubts that Ryan can stay on as Speaker Five takeaways from Zuckerberg’s testimony Expanding map creates tough choices for GOP MORE (New Jersey's 7th District): digital ads only

GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney (New York's 22nd District): $900,000 on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoBipartisan 'No Labels' group aims to protect moderates in primary fights Overnight Regulation: NRA opposes new age limits on gun buys | Justices limit Dodd-Frank protections for whistleblowers | Health chief exploring more actions on drug prices | New SEC guidance on cyber breaches Man pleads guilty to threatening congressman over net neutrality MORE (New York's 24th District): digital ads only

GOP Rep. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddFour lawmakers offer bill to permanently ban earmarks Major GOP super PAC expands field offices to 31 districts Terrorists have been using bitcoin for four years, so what's the surprise? MORE (North Carolina's 13th District): digital ads only

GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickExpanding map creates tough choices for GOP Pennsylvania Republican Costello won't seek reelection Bipartisan 'No Labels' group aims to protect moderates in primary fights MORE (Pennsylvania's 8th District): $1.4 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. Keith Rothfus Keith James RothfusMajor GOP super PAC expands field offices to 31 districts Pennsylvania Republican Costello won't seek reelection Lamb files in Pennsylvania 17th for November election MORE (Pennsylvania's 12th District): digital ads only

GOP Rep. John Culberson John Abney CulbersonGOP lawmaker: 'A lot of the attractive children are not making it to the border' Expanding map creates tough choices for GOP GOP hopes to capitalize on crowded Dem primaries MORE (Texas's 7th District): $2.45 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdGOP lawmaker says he has enough support to force immigration votes Proposal to use Pentagon funds for border wall is ill advised DCCC adds first black candidates to list of top candidates MORE (Texas's 23rd District): $2.1 million on TV, also on digital

GOP Rep. Scott Taylor Scott William TaylorGOP fears primary fight will ruin Va. Senate chances GOP rep: ‘I still believe there is a deal to be had’ on DACA Police: Va. man arrested after threatening to murder congressman MORE (Virginia's 2nd District): digital ads only

GOP Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers Cathy McMorris RodgersMcCarthy and Scalise front-runners to replace Paul Ryan Speaker's exit adds to GOP's midterm fears House passes school safety bill amid gun protests MORE (Washington's 5th District): digital ads only

Open seat (Washington's 8th District): $2.1 million on TV, also on digital