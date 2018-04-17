DCCC hits GOP over tax plan in new ad with comedy writer

The Democratic Party's House campaign arm is wading into the world of comedy.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) unveiled an ad on Tuesday written and directed by Ben Wexler, a former producer for TV comedies, including "Arrested Development" and "Community."

The ad, entitled "Diamond Teeth," takes aim at the Republican-led tax overhaul and comes as millions of Americans scramble to meet a midnight deadline to file their taxes.

The spot, which is set to begin airing on Tuesday, opens with a group of business executives sitting around a conference table as they discuss what they plan to do with their savings from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the massive tax overhaul signed into law by President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: US, North Korea holding talks at 'very high levels' Hoyer: Dems eying ways to roll back GOP tax law New Jersey governor signs automatic voter registration bill MORE in December.

"What are you going to do with your tax cut," one man asks another.

"I don't know, because I love Lamborghinis, but I already have a bunch so," the other man says, trailing off.

The ad comes as Trump and his aides have seized on Tax Day to tout the legislation. The bill sharply reduced the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, while offering a series of more-modest, temporary individual tax cuts.

Republicans have defended the tax cuts as a way to bolster economic growth and job creation, while Democrats have argued that the measure amounts to a windfall for the wealthiest Americans.

The Congressional Budget Office projected earlier this month that the GOP tax plan would cause the national deficit to increase by $1.9 trillion by 2028.