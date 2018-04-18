Steyer endorses de León in bid to unseat Feinstein

Billionaire Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer this week endorsed California state Senate President Pro Tempore Kevin de León (D), the top progressive challenger running against longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinSteyer endorses de León in bid to unseat Feinstein Amid struggle for votes, GOP plows ahead with Cabinet picks Feinstein comes out against Pompeo for secretary of State MORE (D).

Steyer’s endorsement comes less than two months before the June 5 primary and gives de León a boost in his uphill battle to unseat Feinstein, who has served in the Senate since 1992.

The environmental activist considered running for either Senate or governor in California, but ultimately ruled out running for office this cycle. He’s seen as a potential presidential contender in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT interview with the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the endorsement.

While Steyer believes de León is best-suited for the Senate, he didn’t take any jabs at Feinstein and commended her for her public service.

“These are two strong, very good Democrats. I just believe Kevin is the true progressive and he reflects something we need representing California going forward,” Steyer told the Times. “I have nothing bad to say about Dianne Feinstein. I have a lot of good to say about Kevin de León.”

When asked by the Times if he’d contribute money to an outside group supporting de León, Steyer wouldn’t rule it out, saying, “I don’t have any concrete plans for that.”

Feinstein has come under fire from progressives who believe she hasn’t held President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program White House notifies Russia that no new sanctions are coming: report Senators push HHS to negotiate lower prices on opioid overdose reversal drug MORE accountable. On Tuesday, she came out in opposition to Trump’s nominee for secretary of State, current CIA Director Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoWhite House notifies Russia that no new sanctions are coming: report Trump downplays concerns over Pompeo confirmation: He'll be a great secretary of State Pompeo can lead the fight against global hunger and malnutrition MORE.

Still, Feinstein is well-positioned to win another term to the upper chamber, thanks to her commanding lead in the polls, fundraising advantage and strong name recognition after decades in California politics.

Most primary polls show the senator leading by at least 20 points. And Feinstein has a massive campaign bank account of $10 million, though part of that has come from self-funding. Meanwhile, de León has just more than $672,000 in the bank.

But he's also gotten his fair share of notable endorsements from top progressive and labor groups. And back in February, the California Democratic Party declined to endorse Feinstein at the state party's convention.

California features a top-two primary, where all candidates face off in a single primary regardless of party affiliation. The top two finishers advance to a general election runoff.