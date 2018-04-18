Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinSenate blocks bill that opponents say weakens water pollution rules GOP Senate hopeful convicted after mining disaster files to vacate conviction Senate repeals auto-loan guidance in precedent-shattering vote MORE (D-W.Va.) highlighted a 1968 mine explosion in his first reelection ad on Wednesday — an apparent jab at a potential Republican opponent who oversaw a company responsible for another fatal mine disaster.

Manchin’s video is seen as a reference to Don Blankenship, the former CEO of Massey Energy and a contender for the Republican nomination.

In his campaign ad, Manchin stands in front of what appears to be a memorial for those that died in an earlier mine explosion in 1968 and points out the names of people he knew who died.

“I lost an uncle, I lost a neighbor, I lost guys I played ball with,” Manchin says. “This is real for me.”

“People here have been screwed by both political parties,” Manchin goes on to say. “Yes, Washington sucks, but West Virginians don't give up, and I will never give up trying to make it better.”

Manchin's seat became a top GOP target after President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program White House notifies Russia that no new sanctions are coming: report Senators push HHS to negotiate lower prices on opioid overdose reversal drug MORE won the state by more than 40 points in 2016.

The West Virginia primaries will be held on May 8. Manchin is currently facing Paula Jean Swearengin, a more progressive challenger, in the Democratic primary, although he's expected to carry the nomination.

Blankenship — a GOP donor who has been active in local and state politics — is running in a close race against Rep. Evan Jenkins Evan Hollin JenkinsGOP Senate hopeful convicted after mining disaster files to vacate conviction Manchin jabs challenger with ad highlighting mine explosion GOP intensifies war against Blankenship in West Virginia MORE and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

The Republican establishment in Washington, wary that Blankenship's conviction for the mine disaster will make him a poor general election candidate, have launched attacks to stop from winning the GOP nomination.