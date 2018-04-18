Eric Holder headed to New Hampshire for high-profile event

Former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderEric Holder headed to New Hampshire for high-profile event Holder: 'Our democracy is under attack' McAuliffe touts his record as governor as he seeks to boost Dems MORE will make an appearance at the annual New Hampshire Politics and Eggs breakfast hosted by Saint Anselm College and the New England Council, according to a press release.

A statement from the groups noted Holder would be the featured speaker at the June event, which is often attended by politicians considering a presidential bid. The New Hampshire primary is the second contest in the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries, with the first being the Iowa caucuses.

Past speakers at the breakfast include Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzNew Zealand's female prime minister 'extremely angry' at Trump comparisons Trump's NASA nominee advances after floor drama Poll: Cruz running neck and neck with Dem challenger MORE (R-Texas), Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHouse Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program Pompeo can lead the fight against global hunger and malnutrition Poll: Cruz running neck and neck with Dem challenger MORE (D). President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program White House notifies Russia that no new sanctions are coming: report Senators push HHS to negotiate lower prices on opioid overdose reversal drug MORE spoke at the breakfast in January 2014, before declaring his bid for the GOP nomination.

Holder's trip to the early primary state follows remarks from the former Obama administration official suggesting the possibility of a 2020 run in his future.

The former attorney general told The New York Times in March that he would only run if he thought he could "unify" the country against the Trump administration. In an interview with MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes" this week, he confirmed he was "thinking about" a run.

"I don't know. We'll see. I haven't decided yet," he added on Viceland's "Desus and Mero."

“If I were going to do it, I would do it because I would think I would have concluded that I could maybe unify the country, because it’s bigger than any one person,” Holder said.

“That I could repair and then advance the nation in a variety of contexts. That I had something to contribute. That would be — I think that would push me toward considering the run,” he continued.

Holder currently runs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, an organization he created that encourages pro-Democratic re-drawings of congressional districts. The group is targeting states where Republicans hold the state legislative chambers and governor's mansions ahead of November's midterm elections.

Holder also says the group intends to take legal action to stop the Trump administration over its decision to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census.