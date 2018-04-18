Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzNew Zealand's female prime minister 'extremely angry' at Trump comparisons Trump's NASA nominee advances after floor drama Poll: Cruz running neck and neck with Dem challenger MORE (R-Texas) is in a statistical dead heat with Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas), his Democratic challenger, a poll released Wednesday showed.

The first Quinnipiac University poll of the race deemed it too close to call. Cruz leads O’Rourke by 3 percentage points — 47 to 44 percent — which falls within the margin of error.

Eighty-seven percent of Democrats said they support O’Rourke's bid to replace Cruz, according to the poll, while 88 percent of the state's Republicans said they back the incumbent.

Forty-six percent of Texas voters view Cruz favorably, while 44 percent who view him unfavorably, the poll found. By comparison, 30 percent of voters view O’Rourke favorably, 16 percent view him unfavorably and 53 percent said they don’t know enough about him to form an opinion.

O’Rourke has drummed up significant momentum in his race to unseat Cruz and become Texas's first Democratic U.S. senator in more than two decades.

He reported a fundraising haul of $6.7 million in the first three months of 2018, compared to Cruz, who reportedly raised $3.2 million in the same time period.

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program White House notifies Russia that no new sanctions are coming: report Senators push HHS to negotiate lower prices on opioid overdose reversal drug MORE won Texas in the 2016 election with 53 percent of the vote, while Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHouse Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program Pompeo can lead the fight against global hunger and malnutrition Poll: Cruz running neck and neck with Dem challenger MORE received roughly 43 percent of the vote.

The new Quinnipiac poll, conducted April 12–17, has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points. Pollsters surveyed 1,029 Texas voters.