House Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) added five candidates to its “Red to Blue” program on Wednesday, raising the number of people to be helped with the fundraising campaign to 38.

The five candidates include Gil Cisneros, who’s running against retiring Rep. Ed Royce Edward (Ed) Randall RoyceHouse Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program Trump administration to brief senators on Syria strikes The US should brace now for Russia's next cyberattack MORE (R-Calif.); Clarke Tucker, who’s looking to unseat Rep. French Hill James (French) French HillHouse Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program More than 40 Dem House challengers outraising GOP incumbents Cook Political Report shifts seven House races toward Dems MORE (R-Ark.); Tom Malinowski, who’s running against Rep. Leonard Lance Leonard LanceHouse Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program GOP House super PAC reserves million in fall TV ads Republicans express doubts that Ryan can stay on as Speaker MORE (R-N.J.); Juanita Perez Williams, who’s challenging Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoHouse Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program GOP House super PAC reserves million in fall TV ads Bipartisan 'No Labels' group aims to protect moderates in primary fights MORE (R-N.Y.); and Ken Harbaugh, who’s running against Rep. Bob Gibbs Robert (Bob) Brian GibbsHouse Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program Ohio to vote on redistricting reform Former Ohio football star faces conservative rival in GOP primary fight MORE (R-Ohio).

“Incredible Democratic candidates with records of service are working hard every day to earn the trust of voters and build competitive, grass-roots campaigns,” said DCCC Chairman Ben Ray Luján.

“With Democrats winning the debate on affordable health care and an economic agenda to raise wages and lower costs, we are in a great position to take back the House in November.”

The designation is not an endorsement, but the committee will provide those challengers with fundraising and organizational support.

In offering the support, the DCCC is signaling its preference in a few contested primaries.

Cisneros, for example, is one of six Democrats looking to flip a seat in a district that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHouse Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program Pompeo can lead the fight against global hunger and malnutrition Poll: Cruz running neck and neck with Dem challenger MORE won in 2016.

California has a slate of competitive seats with crowded primaries, which complicates Democrats’ path thanks to the state’s top-two primary. Candidates regardless of party affiliation run in one primary and the top two vote-getters advance to the fall election.

Perez Williams, a former U.S. Navy officer, is facing a primary against Dana Balter, who is backed by local party leaders who have accused the DCCC of interference. The primary is on June 26.

Another notable addition to the DCCC’s program is Tucker, a state representative who has put a district that went for President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program White House notifies Russia that no new sanctions are coming: report Senators push HHS to negotiate lower prices on opioid overdose reversal drug MORE in play.

Tucker outraised Hill in the first three months of the year, which prompted nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report to shift the race from likely Republican to lean Republican.

--Updated at 4:39 p.m.