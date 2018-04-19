GOP strategist: Republicans will lose 40 to 50 House seats

A Republican strategist is predicting Republicans will lose between 40 and 50 House seats in the November midterm elections.

Alex Castellanos says in an op-ed published by Politico that Republicans will hold on to their majority in the Senate, but lose control of the House.

“Thanks to a map that puts more Democratic than Republican seats at risk, our party will still cling to control of the Senate, but GOP House members lack insulation: They will crawl out from the smoking rubble of a 40- to 50-seat pounding to find they have lost their majority,” Castellanos writes.

The Republican strategist lays out a proposal for the GOP to take back their party from President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program White House notifies Russia that no new sanctions are coming: report Senators push HHS to negotiate lower prices on opioid overdose reversal drug MORE.

“Trump champions a strong national identity by inciting conflict and segregation. His divisive view of America is rooted in resentment and anger,” Castellanos argues.

“A renewed Republican Party and its leaders must recognize people’s fear that America is losing its unifying identity—then argue that our shared belief in one nation is the only thing that can bring all Americans together.”

Both parties are currently gearing up for the upcoming midterm elections, in which Republicans will defend majorities in both the House and Senate.

Democrats are currently leading Republicans by 5.5 points on generic House ballots in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.