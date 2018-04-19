McCaskill outpaces GOP opponent by more than $2 million

Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillHeitkamp becomes first Dem to back Pompeo for secretary of State Duckworth brings her baby to Senate vote, drawing a crowd McCaskill outpaces GOP opponent by more than million MORE (D-Mo.) has outraised Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, her likely GOP challenger, by more than $2 million in the first few months of 2018.

Hawley raised $1.5 million in the first quarter of the year, while McCaskill — one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for reelection this fall — brought in $3.9 million.

Hawley ended March with a total of $2.1 million cash on hand, while McCaskill has $11.5 million in cash reserves.

Hawley is the only Republican Senate candidate so far who has received financial help from both President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Republicans push Mulvaney, Trump to rescind Gateway funds Pruitt spent K flying aides to Australia to prep for later-canceled visit: report Rosenstein told Trump he is not a target of Mueller probe: report MORE and Vice President Pence this cycle. Trump held a fundraiser in Missouri with Hawley last month, while Pence’s political action committee has contributed money to Hawley’s campaign.

Hawley’s total contributions were about $1.29 million in addition to more than $200,000 that was transferred from the fundraiser with the president, according to the Kansas City Star.

McCaskill is one of 10 Senate Democrats up for reelection in a state that Trump won in 2016. The president carried Missouri by 19 points.

Still, Hawley raised more money in the first quarter than any other GOP Senate challenger facing an incumbent this cycle.

His campaign also noted that he’s outperformed the first-quarter hauls of top recruits from past election cycles. For comparison, Democrat Jason Kander, who unsuccessfully ran against Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntMcCaskill outpaces GOP opponent by more than million GOP senators raise concerns about babies on Senate floor Some doubt McCarthy or Scalise will ever lead House GOP MORE (R-Mo.) last cycle, pulled in $1.31 million in the first fundraising quarter in 2016.

“Missourians have been left behind for 36 long years while Senator Claire McCaskill has campaigned for one office after another, and it ends this November. Senator McCaskill represents D.C., Hollywood and the Wall Street elite who fund her campaign – not Missouri,” Hawley said in a statement.

“We deserve a Senator who will protect our way of life and fight to ensure our families, farmers, and workers can finally get ahead.”

Updated at 11:30 a.m.