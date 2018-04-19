Trump backs Blackburn's Tennessee Senate bid

President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Republicans push Mulvaney, Trump to rescind Gateway funds Pruitt spent K flying aides to Australia to prep for later-canceled visit: report Rosenstein told Trump he is not a target of Mueller probe: report MORE backed Rep. Marsha BlackburnMarsha BlackburnTrump backs Blackburn's Tennessee Senate bid Corker won’t campaign against Democrat running for Tennessee Senate seat GOP Senate hopefuls race to catch up with Dems MORE (R-Tenn.) on Thursday in her bid to replace retiring Sen. Bob CorkerRobert (Bob) Phillips CorkerTrump backs Blackburn's Tennessee Senate bid Senate committee sets Monday vote even as Pompeo appears to lack support Corker has 'no idea' if Trump will run for reelection MORE (R).
.@MarshaBlackburn is a wonderful woman who has always been there when we have needed her. Great on the Military, Border Security and Crime. Loves and works hard for the people of Tennessee. She has my full endorsement and I will be there to campaign with her!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2018
Trump's move comes months after Vice President Pence's political action committee donated to Blackburn's Senate bid last year.