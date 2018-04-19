House Dems raised record $14.3 million in March

The House Democrats’ campaign arm announced on Thursday that it raised a record $14.3 million in March, the committee’s strongest monthly haul of the cycle.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) said that $3.8 million came from online fundraising. The DCCC’s March haul brings the committee’s total fundraising to nearly $140 million since the beginning of the 2018 cycle.

The committee ended March with $57 million cash on hand.

"With Democrats united to flip the House, our record-breaking fundraising is propelled by a surge of energy and grassroots donations." DCCC chairman Ben Ray Luján said in a statement.

DCCC's rival, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), has yet to release its fundraising numbers for March.

The DCCC is keeping up its strong fundraising pace as Democrats look to pick up 23 seats to take back the House this fall.

It also comes as more than 40 House Democratic candidates outraised Republican incumbents in the first fundraising quarter of 2018. Meanwhile, only two Republican challengers have outpaced Democratic incumbents.

Democratic candidates’ fundraising advantages prompted nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report to shift a handful of races towards Democrats.

The DCCC has outraised its GOP counterpart for at least eight consecutive months, though the NRCC posted a stronger fundraising haul in January. Still, the NRCC had more in the bank at the end of February.