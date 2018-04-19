RNC sending 'Lyin Lion' mascot to follow Comey around on book tour

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is sending a mascot — Lyin' Lion Comey — to trail former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyJustice to provide access to Comey memos to GOP lawmakers Judge questions whether DOJ gave Mueller too much power Justice Dept inspector asks US attorney to consider criminal charges for McCabe: reports MORE on his cross-country book tour.

The lion mascot's mission was first reported Thursday by CNN, before the GOP itself appeared to confirm the news in a tweet.

The RNC later confirmed the effort in an email to The Hill.

Shadowing Comey: @CNN has learned the Republican campaign to discredit the former FBI director is now turning to lions, including this fury costumed creature who will be tailing Comey on his upcoming book tour. This gives new meaning to the role of tracker.... pic.twitter.com/Jgks4gtOUD — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) April 19, 2018

See you on the book tour!

- Lyin’ Lion Comeyhttps://t.co/e0LXGvBSom — GOP (@GOP) April 19, 2018

The mascot plan is the latest in an effort by the Republican Party to discredit the former FBI director, who embarked this week on a media blitz following the release of his memoir, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership."

The book recounts Comey's time as the nation's top cop, including his experience with the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJustice to provide access to Comey memos to GOP lawmakers Justice Dept inspector asks US attorney to consider criminal charges for McCabe: reports 'Homeland' to drop Trump allegories in next season MORE's handling of classified information and his interactions with President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Republicans push Mulvaney, Trump to rescind Gateway funds Pruitt spent K flying aides to Australia to prep for later-canceled visit: report Rosenstein told Trump he is not a target of Mueller probe: report MORE.

The book casts the president in a negative light. Comey paints the president as an unethical, self-interested leader, who is ultimately "untethered to truth."

Ahead of the book's release on Tuesday, the RNC launched a website, LyinComey.com, which seeks to portray the former FBI director as a dishonest political operative seeking to undermine Trump's presidency.

Trump abruptly fired Comey in May, ostensibly for his handling of the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of State. He later acknowledged, however, that he took the FBI's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election into consideration when he dismissed Comey.