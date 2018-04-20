New book: Clinton said on election night ‘They were never going to let me be president’

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJustice to provide access to Comey memos to GOP lawmakers Justice Dept inspector asks US attorney to consider criminal charges for McCabe: reports 'Homeland' to drop Trump allegories in next season MORE accepted her defeat on election night by saying that Americans were never going to elect her president, according to a new book by a New York Times reporter.

"I knew it. I knew this would happen to me," Clinton reportedly said, according to excerpts from a new book published in The Daily Beast. "They were never going to let me be president."

In "Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling," New York Times reporter and author Amy Chozick also details Clinton's reaction to the furor over her "basket of deplorables" remark, which infuriated Donald Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Republicans push Mulvaney, Trump to rescind Gateway funds Pruitt spent K flying aides to Australia to prep for later-canceled visit: report Rosenstein told Trump he is not a target of Mueller probe: report MORE supporters during the campaign after she used the term to refer to them.

“I really messed up," Clinton later told aides about that speech, according to the book. But Chozick claims that Clinton's use of the term reflected her longstanding beliefs.

"Hillary always broke down Trump supporters into three baskets,” Chozick wrote. “The Deplorables always got a laugh, over living-room chats in the Hamptons, at dinner parties under the stars on Martha’s Vineyard, over passed hors d’oeuvres in Beverly Hills, and during sunset cocktails in Silicon Valley."

The book also details the Clinton campaign's efforts during primary season and explains how Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook and others sought to boost Trump to the top of the GOP pack in order to guarantee Clinton the easiest general election possible.

“An agenda for an upcoming campaign meeting sent by Robby Mook’s office asked, ‘How do we maximize Trump?’” Chozick says of one early campaign meeting.

At least one Clinton staffer named or referenced as one of "The Guys" by Chozick in the book responded negatively to its revelations, saying the reporter who followed Clinton during two presidential runs "was not always an honest broker" of the truth.

“The challenge on the campaign was that you had a reporter holding the Clintons to a higher standard through a lower standard of reporting. Amy was not always an honest broker, and this book seems to be more of the same. It ridicules people with a smile, contributing little to the public discourse," one unnamed former staffer told the website.