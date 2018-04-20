RNC raises record $13.9 million in March

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced Friday that it raised $13.9 million in March, setting an RNC record for that month during a non-presidential election year.

The RNC’s March haul, which was obtained first by The Hill, brings the committee’s first-quarter fundraising to $39 million and boosts its total fundraising for the 2018 cycle to $171.6 million.

The RNC ends March with $42.9 million cash on hand, with no debt reported.

“Another month of record-breaking fundraising confirms what many in the mainstream media are ignoring: Americans are doing better under Republican leadership,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.

“Our country has more jobs, a growing economy, and higher wages, thanks to President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Republicans push Mulvaney, Trump to rescind Gateway funds Pruitt spent K flying aides to Australia to prep for later-canceled visit: report Rosenstein told Trump he is not a target of Mueller probe: report MORE and Republicans in Congress.”

The RNC is planning to spend $250 million on the midterm elections this year as the party looks to protect its majorities in the House and Senate. Democrats need to flip 23 seats to take back the lower chamber.

The committee has poured millions of dollars into its data-focused field program, with a strong emphasis on the GOP's tax-reform bill. By the end of March, the national party doubled the number of field staffers to 300.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has yet to release its March fundraising numbers. The RNC has outpaced its Democratic counterpart for at least 11 consecutive months. The DNC ended February with just $10 million.

Updated at 12:47 p.m.