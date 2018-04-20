House GOP trails Dems by nearly $4 million in March fundraising

The House Republicans’ campaign arm raised $10.5 million in March, but trailed its Democratic counterpart by nearly $4 million last month.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised more than $31 million for the first three months of 2018, which is the largest first-quarter fundraising haul in the committee’s history. That brings the NRCC’s total fundraising since the beginning of the cycle to about $116 million.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised a record $14.3 million in March. The Democratic campaign arm has raised a total of $140 million for this cycle so far.

But the NRCC still maintains its money edge, ending March with $58.8 million cash on hand, while the DCCC has $57 million in the bank.

Both campaign committees are gearing up for a fierce battle for the House majority. Democrats will need to flip 23 seats in order to take back the lower chamber.

The March fundraising hauls come as more than 40 Democratic candidates outraised GOP incumbents in the first-quarter fundraising. Meanwhile, only two GOP challengers brought in more than Democratic incumbents.

