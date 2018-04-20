Major GOP donor Friess to enter Wyoming governor race

GOP mega-donor Foster Friess will announce on Friday that he’s launching a campaign for Wyoming governor.

Friess is set to speak and make the announcement at the Wyoming GOP’s convention in Laramie, The Hill confirmed. He’s running to replace term-limited Gov. Matt Mead (R), where a number of Republican candidates are already running.

The news was first reported by Politico.

Friess, whose net worth was about $530 million in 2012 according to The Wall Street Journal, bankrolled a super PAC that supported former Sen. Rick Santorum’s (R-Pa.) 2012 presidential campaign.

Last year, Friess was considering a primary challenge to Sen. John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoMajor GOP donor Friess to enter Wyoming governor race EPA to conduct 'full review' of information requests for Pruitt records Overnight Energy: Senate confirms Bridenstine as NASA chief | Watchdog probes Pruitt’s use of security detail | Emails shine light on EPA science policy changes MORE (R-Wyo.).

Former White House strategist Stephen Bannon, who had been looking to field challengers to sitting GOP incumbents, had discussions with Friess in October about potentially backing a candidate to run against Barrasso in a primary.