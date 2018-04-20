Cruz's Dem challenger slams Time piece praising Trump

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who is running to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCruz's Dem challenger slams Time piece praising Trump Race for Republican Speaker rare chance to unify party for election 32 male senators back Senate women's calls to change harassment rules MORE (R-Texas), tore into the senator for praising President Trump Donald John TrumpIG investigating Comey memos over classified information: report Overnight Defense: Congress poised for busy week on nominations, defense bill | Trump to deliver Naval Academy commencement speech | Trump administration appeals decision to block suspected combatant's transfer Top Pruitt aid requested backdate to resignation letter: report MORE in a piece for Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people.

“Just read Time Magazine’s Most Influential People article for Donald Trump,” O’Rourke wrote Friday in a Medium post.

“In it, [Cruz] refers to the man who attacked his family — and the administration that has undermined so much of the decency and dignity of public life — as ‘great fun to watch,’ ” he said. “I don’t think that comment represents Texas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Democrat ripped Cruz for his comments praising Trump throughout the piece, pointing out the different policies the president has promoted or statements that Trump has made that O’Rourke doesn't believe were “great fun to watch.”

He highlighted Trump’s comments saying there was "blame on both sides" for the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Trump's attacks on the media and his attempts to make cuts to Medicaid and Medicare.

And he noted Trump’s decision to end protections for so-called Dreamers as well as the administration’s new tariffs against China.

“As he stoops to bow to President Trump in the pages of Time, Ted Cruz reminds us that we can do much better,” O’Rourke writes. “That with the right leadership in Texas we can lead this country past the divisiveness, the meanness, the paranoia and the smallness.”

Cruz praised Trump in the piece for Time, saying that Trump had followed through on his promise to "disrupt the status quo."

However, the two men launched nasty attacks on each other during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump suggested that Cruz's father was involved in the John F. Kennedy assassination and retweeted a tweet critical of Cruz's wife's appearance.

Cruz fired back at the time, calling Trump a "pathological liar" and saying that "morality does not exist for him."