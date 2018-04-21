Flynn to campaign for Montana GOP Senate candidate

President Trump Donald John TrumpFlynn to campaign for Montana GOP Senate candidate Trump considering pardon for boxing legend after call from Sylvester Stallone Decline in EPA enforcement won't keep climate bill from coming MORE’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn will campaign in Montana for Republican Senate candidate Troy Downing.

Downing, one of four Republican candidates vying to take on Democratic Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterFlynn to campaign for Montana GOP Senate candidate Trump VA pick faces challenge to convince senators he’s ready for job Overnight Defense: House to begin work on defense policy bill | Panel to vote Monday on Pompeo | Trump to deliver Naval Academy commencement speech | Trump appeals decision blocking suspected combatant's transfer MORE in the midterm elections, announced the news on Twitter on Friday.

The candidate has aligned himself with Trump by backing the building of a border wall and the Republican tax law.

Flynn was fired as Trump’s national security adviser in early 2017 after it became public that he had misled administration officials about his contact with a Russian government official.

He pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his communication with Sergey Kislyak, the former Russian ambassador to the U.S.

Flynn is also reportedly cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE in his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Downing's campaign manager told CNN that Flynn “is an American Patriot and combat veteran who has served our country for 33 years. He is coming to Montana to support Troy Downing, a fellow combat veteran, because he is the best candidate to defeat career politician Jon Tester.”