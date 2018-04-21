Sanders ally pushes Dems on cutting superdelegates

A top aide to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHannity snaps back at 'Crybaby' Todd: 'Only conservatives have to disclose relationships?' Chuck Todd lashes out at Fox, defends wife in radio interview Trump pressed Sessions to fire FBI agents who sent anti-Trump texts: report MORE's (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign is circulating a letter to top Democrats, asking them to back an effort to remove superdelegates from the Democratic primary nomination system, BuzzFeed News reports.

Jeff Weaver, who managed Sanders's campaign and went on to briefly run his spinoff group Our Revolution, is in talks with members of Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGeorge HW Bush wears 'book socks' to Barbara Bush's funeral to honor her passion for literacy Obamas, Clintons to attend funeral of Barbara Bush Hillary Clinton to fundraise in DC for public charter high school MORE's 2016 campaign to build support for the petition. It urges the DNC to rely solely on delegates that follow the will of Democratic primary voters in determining the nomination.

Weaver also plans to approach top Democrats in Congress about the issue, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiA warning to Ryan’s successor: The Speakership is no cakewalk Race for Republican Speaker rare chance to unify party for election The Hill's Morning Report: Inside the Comey memos MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerThrowing some cold water on all of the Korean summit optimism House Republicans push Mulvaney, Trump to rescind Gateway funds Congress should build on the momentum from spending bill MORE (D-N.Y.), according to BuzzFeed.

“We believe that the passage of these reforms is a fundamental and necessary step in re-establishing faith with those who have lost confidence in the Party as a vehicle for change,” reads the draft of the letter, obtained by BuzzFeed. “Now is the time to go forward, not backward.”

Weaver declined to comment on the letter to BuzzFeed, and a spokesperson for Clinton also declined to comment when asked whether the former Democratic nominee would join Sanders's push.

The letter follows negotiations on the Democrats' Unity Reform Commission, which was formed after the 2016 election with the aim of rebuilding the Democratic Party. One of its proposals is to cut superdelegates by about 60 percent and strip them of their votes during the first round of voting at the Democratic convention.

DNC members remain divided on the issue, and haven't moved to act on the Unity Reform Commission's proposals.

The approximately 700 superdelegates can back the candidate of their choosing regardless of how their state's Democratic voters went in the primary.

Some DNC officials say the superdelegates, who swung strongly for Clinton in some cases against the will of primary voters in their state, are a safeguard against candidates like President Trump Donald John TrumpFlynn to campaign for Montana GOP Senate candidate Trump considering pardon for boxing legend after call from Sylvester Stallone Decline in EPA enforcement won't keep climate bill from coming MORE, who won the GOP nomination despite heavy opposition from mainstream Republicans.

“This whole idea runs completely counter to where the public is,” DNC Rules and Bylaws member Elaine Kamarck told BuzzFeed. “However, if the Trump presidency crashes and burns and takes the GOP with it, which is not unrealistic, this dialogue will start.”