Romney won't commit yet to supporting Trump in 2020

Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMaher: I have a renewed respect for past Republican lawmakers after Trump Ryan’s exit scrambles Wisconsin House race Feehery: Don’t call the game before it’s over MORE says he is not ready to commit to endorsing President Trump Donald John TrumpFlynn to campaign for Montana GOP Senate candidate Trump considering pardon for boxing legend after call from Sylvester Stallone Decline in EPA enforcement won't keep climate bill from coming MORE for reelection in 2020.

"I will make that decision down the road," Romney told CNN at the Utah GOP convention on Saturday. "As a person of political experience, if I endorse someone, I'll want to know what's in it for Utah and what help would he provide for us on key priorities in Utah."

"So I'm not a cheap date," he added.

The 2012 Republican presidential nominee is at the Utah convention to secure the party's nomination for Senate. Romney is running for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchSenate Finance leaders call on Commerce to improve the tariff-exclusion process GOP senators raise concerns about babies on Senate floor House passes series of bills to improve IRS MORE (R).

Romney and Trump have a contentious history.

The former Massachusetts governor gave a speech in the waning days of the GOP primary in 2016 urging Republicans not to support Trump, arguing that he lacked the character needed for the presidency.

Still, the two seemed to mend fences after the election when Trump dined with Romney and was reportedly considering him to lead the State Department, a position which was eventually filled by Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonBy sending spy to North Korea, America raises the stakes high Overnight Defense: Trump steps up fight with California over guard deployment | Heitkamp is first Dem to back Pompeo for State | Dems question legality of Syria strikes Heitkamp becomes first Dem to back Pompeo for secretary of State MORE.

The relationship soured again though after he was passed up for the job. Romney criticized Trump for his response to the violence in Charlottesville, Va., last year and other actions. Trump also encouraged Hatch repeatedly to run for reelection.

Romney announced his campaign for Senate earlier this year, with Hatch's endorsement.

"I have decided to run for United States Senate because I believe I can help bring Utah's values and Utah's lessons to Washington. Utah is a better model for Washington than Washington is for Utah," he said in a February campaign ad.

"Given all that America faces, we feel that this is the right time to serve our state and our country."

Trump endorsed Romney in February in a tweet, saying that he would make a "great senator."