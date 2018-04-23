Former Ryan aide announces congressional bid

Bryan Steil, a former aide to Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanLieu rips Ryan after Waffle House shooting: ‘When will you stop silencing us?’ To succeed in Syria, Democrats should not resist Trump policy House Republicans prepare to battle for leadership slots MORE (R-Wis.), on Sunday announced his bid for Ryan’s congressional seat, The Associated Press reported.

“I want to take my problem-solving skills to Congress. I think they need problem solvers, doers ... not talkers,” Steil reportedly said.

No viable Republican candidate had entered the race before Ryan announced his retirement earlier this month. The primary is scheduled for Aug. 14.

Steil, who is from Ryan’s hometown of Janesville, sits on the Board of Regents for the University of Wisconsin, the AP reported. He served as an economic adviser and legislative aide to Ryan in the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, local school board member Cathy Meyers will face off against iron worker Randy Bryce, nicknamed “Iron Stache,” in the Democratic primary in Wisconsin’s 1st District.

Ryan announced earlier this month that he would retire from Congress after his current term ends.

--Updated at 10:05 a.m.