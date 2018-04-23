Vulnerable Senate Dems have big cash advantages

All 10 Democratic senators running for reelection in states President Trump Donald John TrumpClinton takes swipe at 'false equivalency' in media coverage of 2016 election Trump asked Netanyahu if he actually cares about peace: report Official: Trump to urge North Korea to dismantle nuclear program in return for sanctions relief MORE won in the 2016 election have outraised their opponents thus far, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data.

Talking Points Memo reported that most of those 10 Democrats have at least doubled the fundraising totals of their Republican opponents.

In addition, half of those Democrats have at least four times as much cash on hand as their top-funded Republican challenger.

The Democrats facing difficult 2018 midterms include Sens. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinDem senators unveil expanded public option for health insurance Dem senators call on FCC to protect against robocalls GOP Senate hopefuls race to catch up with Dems MORE (Wis.), Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinPompeo lacks votes for positive vote on panel Democrats mull audacious play to block Pompeo Heitkamp becomes first Dem to back Pompeo for secretary of State MORE (W.Va.), Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownTrump VA pick faces challenge to convince senators he’s ready for job Overnight Finance: Senate repeals auto-lending guidance, shattering precedent with vote | House passes IRS reform bills | Senate GOP fears tax cut sequel Dem Senator open to bid from the left in 2020 MORE (Ohio), Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyNow is the time to modernize the OTC monograph system Dems walk tightrope on Pompeo nomination Overnight Energy: Trump NASA pick advances after drama | White House office to investigate Pruitt's soundproof booth | 170 lawmakers call for Pruitt to resign MORE Jr. (Pa.), Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterFlynn to campaign for Montana GOP Senate candidate Trump VA pick faces challenge to convince senators he’s ready for job Overnight Defense: House to begin work on defense policy bill | Panel to vote Monday on Pompeo | Trump to deliver Naval Academy commencement speech | Trump appeals decision blocking suspected combatant's transfer MORE (Mont.), Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonOvernight Energy: Senate confirms Bridenstine as NASA chief | Watchdog probes Pruitt’s use of security detail | Emails shine light on EPA science policy changes Scott ramps up spending to million in Florida Senate race Overnight Energy: Trump NASA pick advances after drama | White House office to investigate Pruitt's soundproof booth | 170 lawmakers call for Pruitt to resign MORE (Fla.), Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyGOP Senate candidates trade barbs in brutal Indiana primary Pompeo lacks votes for positive vote on panel Democrats mull audacious play to block Pompeo MORE (Ind.), Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowSenators push HHS to negotiate lower prices on opioid overdose reversal drug Senators press administration on mental health parity Progressive groups launch M midterm initiative in three battleground states MORE (Mich.), Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampPompeo lacks votes for positive vote on panel Overnight Defense: House to begin work on defense policy bill | Panel to vote Monday on Pompeo | Trump to deliver Naval Academy commencement speech | Trump appeals decision blocking suspected combatant's transfer The Hill's Morning Report: Inside the Comey memos MORE (N.D.) and Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillPompeo lacks votes for positive vote on panel Overnight Energy: Senate confirms Bridenstine as NASA chief | Watchdog probes Pruitt’s use of security detail | Emails shine light on EPA science policy changes Heitkamp becomes first Dem to back Pompeo for secretary of State MORE (Mo.).

McCaskill enjoys the widest gap in funding, with $11.2 million in her campaign account compared to Republican hopeful Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s $2.1 million.

Tester and Casey also have multimillion-dollar advantages in total funding over their GOP opponents, according to the data.

McCaskill, Donnelly, Nelson and Heitkamp are considered among the most vulnerable Democrats in the Senate heading into the November midterm elections. Democrats are hoping to take back control of the House, but face a more difficult path to earn majority control of the Senate.

Democrats have gathered momentum in recent months by winning a series of local and state special elections while posting significant fundraising totals.