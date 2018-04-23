Kamala Harris will no longer accept corporate PAC money

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSen. Harris: I look forward to the day we need a nursery off the side of the cloakroom Dem senators unveil expanded public option for health insurance Dems see Mueller firing as a red line on impeachment MORE (D-Calif.) said Monday she will no longer accept donations from corporate PACs, the latest in a string of progressive Democrats who have vowed to do so.

Harris told the hosts of “The Breakfast Club” radio show in New York that she was caught off guard when asked recently at a town hall about accepting corporate donations. She said at the time it "depends."

“So I’ve actually made a decision since I’ve had that conversation that I’m not going to accept corporate PAC checks,” she said Monday.

“We’re all supposed to have an equal vote, but money has now really tipped the balance between an individual having equal power in an election to a corporation,” she added.

Harris said the Supreme Court’s 2010 decision in Citizens United v. FEC, which allowed corporations to make unlimited political contributions, has resulted in an “outsized influence” on politics.

Harris joins Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCory Booker slams marijuana convictions ahead of 4/20 Republicans divided over legislation protecting Mueller Schumer to introduce bill to decriminalize marijuana MORE (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandSchumer to introduce bill to decriminalize marijuana Navy, Marines chiefs say no morale issues with transgender troops Dem senators call on FCC to protect against robocalls MORE (D-N.Y.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDem senators demand Trump explain ties to Koch brothers 'Fearless Girl' statue to be moved away from Wall Street bull Sanders, Warren, O’Rourke inspire patriotic small donor waves MORE (D-Mass.), Maria Cantwell Maria Elaine CantwellLobbying World Interior won't lower offshore drilling royalty rates Watchdog: Zinke could have avoided charter flight after meeting with Las Vegas hockey team MORE (D-Wash.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders ally pushes Dems on cutting superdelegates Sanders: ‘Trump's agenda is dead’ if Democrats win back majority Hannity snaps back at 'Crybaby' Todd: 'Only conservatives have to disclose relationships?' MORE (I-Vt.) in pledging not to accept corporate PAC donations.

Harris is considered a potential candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. She demurred when asked about that possibility on Monday.

“Right now, I’m just focused on what’s in front of me,” she said, adding that she’ll be working to turn out Democratic voters in this year’s midterm elections.