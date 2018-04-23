Dallas judge dismisses GOP lawsuit to take Dems off of ballot

A judge in Dallas on Monday dismissed a Republican lawsuit calling for local Democrats to be taken off of the ballot in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.

State District Judge Eric Moyé ruled on Monday that Republicans lacked standing in the case.

The case, which was brought by the Dallas County Republican Party, aimed to remove over 80 local Democrats from the November ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas Republicans cited the Democrats' county chair Carol Donovan not signing the candidates' ballot applications prior to submitting them.

While the party's county chair is required by law to sign the ballots before submitting them, Democrats said the suit was simply an attack from Republicans.

"The Republican Party seems to be doing everything in its power to show minority voters that it has little regard for them at the national, state, and now local level," state Rep. Eric Johnson (D) told The Texas Tribune.

Moyé's decision could have salvaged Democratic chances of keeping one of their strongholds in the red state.