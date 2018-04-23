Watchdog group sues for donor list from Ryan-aligned nonprofit

Left-leaning watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) sued American Action Network (AAN), a nonprofit aligned with Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanLieu rips Ryan after Waffle House shooting: ‘When will you stop silencing us?’ To succeed in Syria, Democrats should not resist Trump policy House Republicans prepare to battle for leadership slots MORE (R-Wis.), on Monday in an effort to change the nonprofit’s classification to a political committee, Politico reported.

CREW’s lawsuit demands that AAN give up its nonprofit status and that it disclose its donor list.

The watchdog group alleges that AAN violated campaign law by acting as a political committee even though it was registered as a social welfare organization, which is tax-exempt but can’t make political activity their primary focus.

An AAN spokesperson said that CREW’s lawsuit was “frivolous” according to Politico.

“This relates to activity from 2010 and is the third in a series of frivolous lawsuits that have previously resulted in multiple dismissals from the [Federal Election Commission] FEC," the spokesperson said in a statement. "AAN will continue to assert its rights in whichever court or agency necessary."

CREW filed a complaint against AAN with the Federal Election Commission in 2012. The FEC has twice voted against taking action on CREW’s complaints, leading CREW to twice protest the FEC’s decision in court.