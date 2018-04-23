West Virginia GOP Senate candidate says he’d like to waterboard opioid dealers

Jack Newbrough, one of the candidates running for the Republican nomination to challenge West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinPompeo lacks votes for positive vote on panel Democrats mull audacious play to block Pompeo Heitkamp becomes first Dem to back Pompeo for secretary of State MORE (D), said during a debate on Monday that he’d like to waterboard opioid dealers.

“When looking at this epidemic I might be a little bit stronger ... catching the dealers and the pushers, I’d like to take them out back and waterboard them,” Newbrough said during the debate.

“That might not be the right thing to say, but I think that is a start in the direction to get it taken care of,” he added.

Newbrough noted that he feels so strongly about the issue because he has a personal connection to the opioid crisis.

“Everyone up here knows this one’s a personal issue with me. My son's mother lost her life to opioid addiction 10 years ago,” Newbrough said.

West Virginia has been one of the worst hit states by the opioid crisis currently ravaging communities across America.

Newbrough is one of six people currently trying to get the Republican nomination to take on Manchin, who is considered one of 2018's most endangered Democratic senators.

The West Virginia open primary will be held on May 8.