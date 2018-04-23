Former Florida congressmen mull bipartisan gubernatorial run: report

Former Florida Reps. Patrick Murphy Patrick Erin MurphyWant to tie the NRA’s hands? Consider open primaries Lobbying World Flood insurance reform bill clears committee MORE (D) and David Jolly (R) are mulling a bipartisan gubernatorial run, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

The move, which would feature Murphy running for governor as a Democrat while Jolly runs for lieutenant governor, reportedly depends on polling that was commissioned by Murphy this week.

The two former Florida lawmakers both suffered elections losses in 2016, with Murphy losing a Senate bid to Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioGOP Senate candidates trade barbs in brutal Indiana primary Students gather outside White House after walkout to protest gun violence Overnight Energy: Senate confirms Bridenstine as NASA chief | Watchdog probes Pruitt’s use of security detail | Emails shine light on EPA science policy changes MORE (R) and Jolly losing to former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristCook Political Report moves 9 House races toward Dems Ex-GOP lawmaker: Takeaway from Pa. special election is ‘Madam Speaker’ Florida House Republican won’t seek reelection MORE (D) in his re-election bid in the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jolly and Murphy have fostered a friendship over the past year, and have traveled across the U.S. on their tour "Why Gridlock Rules Washington and How We Can Solve the Crisis."

Jolly frequently appears on cable news as a moderate Republican commentator.

He has challenged the GOP on multiple occasions, recently arguing that Americans must flip the House to a Democratic majority if they want Congress to address gun control.

“And so if this is the issue that defines your ideology as a voter, there are two things I would suggest tonight. First, flip the House. Flip the House,” Jolly said. “Republicans are not going to do a single thing after this shooting we saw today. But I would also offer to Democrats, work for incremental wins.”