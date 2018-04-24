Trump backs Renacci in Ohio Senate race

President Trump Donald John TrumpRand's reversal advances Pompeo New allegations could threaten Trump VA pick: reports President Trump puts on the pageantry for Macron’s visit MORE is backing Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciOhio Democrats launch ad campaign against Renacci on Tax Day The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2018 Congress votes to expand deficit — and many in GOP are unhappy MORE's (R-Ohio) bid for Senate, the latest example of the president wading into key Senate races.

Trump tweeted his endorsement on Tuesday, the first time he's officially waded into the Ohio Senate primary.

"[Renacci] has worked so hard on tax reductions, illegal immigration, the border and crime. I need Jim very badly to help our agenda and to keep making America great again! He will be a fantastic senator for the great state of Ohio, and has my full endorsement!" he said.

Renacci jumped into the race earlier this year after Ohio state Treasurer Josh Mandel, the front-runner, dropped out, citing his wife's health.

At the time, Renacci framed his decision to run for Senate and abandon his gubernatorial bid as responding to a call from the White House. Renacci met with Trump's political team in the days before his announcement.

"When the president and the adminsitration calls you to action, it was a pretty compelling moment for me," he said in January on AM 1420 The Answer in Cleveland.

Renacci is running against Mike Gibbons, a businessman who has sought to frame himself as a conservative outsider in Trump's mold.

While the congressman is considered the front-runner, Renacci has been forced to defend himself against stories claiming he didn't properly disclose political donations during his time as a lobbyist. And despite announcing a strong $4.5 million first quarter fundraising haul to start 2018, federal filings later showed that the vast majority of that sum came from a personal loan instead of donations from supporters.