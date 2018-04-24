Trump backs Renacci in Ohio Senate race

President TrumpDonald John TrumpRand's reversal advances Pompeo New allegations could threaten Trump VA pick: reports President Trump puts on the pageantry for Macron’s visit MORE is backing Rep. Jim RenacciJames (Jim) B. RenacciOhio Democrats launch ad campaign against Renacci on Tax Day The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2018 Congress votes to expand deficit — and many in GOP are unhappy MORE's (R-Ohio) bid for Senate, the latest example of the president wading into key Senate races.
.@JimRenacci has worked so hard on Tax Reductions, Illegal Immigration, the Border and Crime. I need Jim very badly to help our agenda and to keep MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! He will be a fantastic Senator for the Great State of Ohio, and has my full endorsement!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2018