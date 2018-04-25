Path to Dem majority lies in well-educated districts

Democrats vying to reclaim a majority in the House of Representatives for the first time in eight years are targeting districts around the country where well-educated voters hold disproportionate sway, right as those voters are expressing profound displeasure with President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans hold on to Arizona House seat Dems win majority in New York Senate, but won't control it Mulvaney to bankers: Campaign donations will help limit consumer bureau's power MORE.

An analysis of the seats both Democrats and Republicans see as key battlegrounds this year shows the path to a Democratic majority runs through two types of districts: Suburban areas near large metropolitan centers where voters are more likely to have attained college degrees, and more rural areas where the share of nonwhite voters is higher than average.

Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to reclaim control of the House. The party is targeting more than 100 GOP-held seats this year, but most of their best opportunities are in districts that are highly educated, highly diverse, or both.

Strategists and observers say voters with college degrees represent today’s swing vote. Many have already registered their displeasure with Trump: Of the 24 Republican-held districts with the highest levels of education, 11 voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDems flip New York state seat that Republicans have held for nearly four decades Dems win majority in New York Senate, but won't control it Chelsea Clinton hits back at NYT reporter over details in new book MORE over Trump in 2016.

Democrats also see opportunities in more diverse districts, where the percentage of white voters is far below the national average. Among the 17 most diverse Republican-held districts in the country, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has said it will target eight seats.

Trump is struggling with both groups. Just 41 percent of white voters with a college degree approve of his job performance, while 57 percent disapprove, according to the most recent ABC News–Washington Post survey. Among nonwhites, Trump’s approval rating stands at just 17 percent.

An NBC–Wall Street Journal poll conducted this month shows 51 percent of college-educated white voters favor Democratic candidates for Congress, while 39 percent back Republicans. That’s the mirror image of the same survey’s results in 2010, when Republicans reclaimed control of the House.

“Donald Trump sets a stage that then is compounded by the Republican agenda,” said Dan Sena, who heads the DCCC. “When you’re impacting how people pay their mortgages and how they take care of their kids and their parents and themselves, those are dangerous things.”

The dismal poll numbers may be part of the reason members like Rep. Ed Royce Edward (Ed) Randall RoyceHouse lawmakers renew push for war authorization GOP senator: Trump should have invited Dems to state dinner The battlefield of information warfare has been leveled MORE (R-Calif.) opted to retire this year rather than to seek another term. Royce’s district, in California’s Orange County, is both highly educated and highly diverse — 40 percent of the adults in his district have a bachelor’s degree, and just 48 percent of residents are white.

Royce’s constituents “seem to be ready to jump ship and support Democrats,” said Andy Thorburn, a Democratic candidate running for the seat. “They’re looking for a more thoughtful, stable approach to a lot of the problems. The people who were Trump supporters who are talking about voting Democratic, the reasons they give [are] it’s chaotic, there’s no plan.”

Of the 38 Republican-held seats with the highest levels of college-degree attainment, the DCCC has said it will target 27. Those include seats in wealthy suburban districts like those held by Reps. Barbara Comstock Barbara Jean ComstockBiz group launches bus tour to promote GOP tax law GOP fears primary fight will ruin Va. Senate chances Trump effect splits Senate and House GOP candidates MORE (R-Va.), outside of Washington, D.C.; Mimi Walters (R-Calif.), in Orange County; and Leonard Lance Leonard LanceImpeaching Rosenstein? Some Republicans are talking about it Some doubt McCarthy or Scalise will ever lead House GOP House Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program MORE (R-N.J.) and Rodney Frelinghuysen Rodney Procter FrelinghuysenIs Paul Ryan the latest sign of crumbling Republican Party? Loss of Ryan hits hard for House Republicans Sadly, fiscal restraint is no longer a core principle of the GOP MORE (R-N.J.), outside of New York City.

Some Republicans said the suburban battleground actually helps their party come November. To reach voters in those districts, both sides will have to spend limited resources on advertising in the most expensive media markets in the country.

“Suburban districts are extremely expensive to contest when it comes to persuading voters on television,” said Tim Saler, a Republican demographic expert. “Many of the Democrats’ top targets are in some of the priciest media markets in the entire country.”

Republicans, meanwhile, are likely to make top priorities out of districts on the other end of the scales — those where the overwhelming majority of voters are white and where fewer voters have attained a college degree.

Of the 12 districts that voted for both Trump and a Democratic member of Congress, seven are more than 80 percent white. Of the 37 seats the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has said it will target this year, a dozen are in districts where fewer than a quarter of voters have college degrees.

Many of those districts — including those held by Reps. Cheri Bustos Cheryl (Cheri) Lea BustosWe need more women in STEM — Aviation may be the key Rural Democrats deserve a better farm bill Lawmakers trade barbs, torch Trump at DC soiree MORE (D-Ill.), David Loebsack (D-Iowa), Collin Peterson Collin Clark PetersonGOP presses for stiff work requirements for food stamps House approves spending bill, shifting shutdown drama to Senate House passes concealed carry gun bill MORE (D-Minn.) and Ron Kind Ronald (Ron) James KindPelosi needs big cushion to return as Speaker Top trade Dems hit Trump on tariffs It's time we start using 'The Investing in Opportunity Act' MORE (D-Wis.) — are in Midwestern states, where college attainment is lower than in coastal or Sun Belt regions.

“There is this regionalization that is sort of new out there, where you’ve got states like [Pennsylvania] and Ohio and Michigan and Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, that whole belt performed more Republican than it has in a presidential [election] in a long, long time,” said John Rogers, who heads the NRCC.

Democrats will also shine a spotlight on districts where minorities play a larger role in the electorate. Districts held by members like Reps. Martha Roby Martha Dubina RobyFive lawmakers facing tough primary races Trump meeting leaders of video game industry Former Moore campaign manager to challenge GOP rep in Alabama MORE (R-Ala.), Rob Woodall William (Rob) Robert WoodallMcConnell, Schumer tap colleagues to explore budget reform Ryan, Pelosi name members to new budget and pension committees House GOP pushes hard-line immigration plan as Senate deals fail MORE (R-Ga.), Robert Pittenger Robert Miller PittengerMore than 40 Dem House challengers outraising GOP incumbents Cook Political Report shifts 13 House races toward Dems Five lawmakers facing tough primary races MORE (R-N.C.) and Richard Hudson Richard Lane HudsonPath to Dem majority lies in well-educated districts Ending the biggest public health emergencies of our generation WATCH: Republicans won't say if House will pass stand-alone background check bill MORE (R-N.C.) all have populations that are less than two-thirds white, and all appear on the DCCC’s target list.

While well-educated voters are highly likely to show up in a midterm election, that isn’t always the case for minority voters. But this year, adding to Democrats’ hopes, African-American voters especially are saying they are more likely to turn out.

Sixty-one percent of black voters said they were extremely interested in the midterms, according to the NBC–Wall Street Journal survey — 8 points higher than the percentage of white voters who said the same. The last time black voters topped white voters in enthusiasm was in 2006, when Democrats reclaimed control of the House.

Sena, the DCCC executive director, said his organization had placed 50 organizers on the ground in districts across the country. Those organizers have conducted experiments in mobilizing voters and have worked to coordinate outside groups of fired-up volunteers.

“By motivating base voters, that creates large volumes of votes,” Sena said. “The fight isn’t just about persuadable voters in the suburbs, it’s about an argument that’s applicable to all voters.”