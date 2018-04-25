Harry Reid: ‘The less we talk about impeachment, the better off we are’

Former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid Harry Mason ReidLobbying world Senators fume over fight to change rules for Trump's nominees After Dems stood against Pompeo, Senate’s confirmation process needs a revamp MORE (D-Nev.) is telling Democrats not to talk about impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans hold on to Arizona House seat Dems win majority in New York Senate, but won't control it Mulvaney to bankers: Campaign donations will help limit consumer bureau's power MORE, warning it won't help them in November.

Reid said in an interview with NBC News that impeachment proceedings are "not pleasant," and urged lawmakers to "stop it" ahead of the midterms.

“I say to everybody, 'stop it,' ” Reid said.

“I’ve been through impeachment, and they’re not pleasant," he added. "And the less we talk about impeachment, the better off we are.”

The Nevada Democrat went on to blame his former GOP colleagues for what he says is the erosion of democracy under the Trump administration.

“With the Republicans, I’m not mad, I’m just terribly disappointed in what they’ve done to the institution,” Reid said.

Reid, who left the Senate at the end of his term in 2017, added that he believes the nation's democracy will outlast Trump, but cautioned that "it's going to be tough."

“I believe the federal government has been so harmed, the legislative branch has been decimated, judicial decimated, checks and balances sliding out the door,” he adds.

"Our democracy will survive but it’s going to be tough."