Poll: Dem leads by 3 points in Tennessee Senate race

Democrat Phil Bredesen holds a slim lead over Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnTrump backs Renacci in Ohio Senate race Trump backs Blackburn's Tennessee Senate bid Corker won’t campaign against Democrat running for Tennessee Senate seat MORE (R) in Tennessee's Senate race to replace retiring Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerGOP anxiety grows over Trump’s Iran decision Trump backs Renacci in Ohio Senate race The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (R), according to a new poll out Wednesday.

A poll from Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy reported by The Tennessean finds Bredesen with a 3-point lead over Blackburn, who has represented Tennessee's 7th Congressional District since 2002.

Forty-six percent of Tennessee voters surveyed said they would back Bredesen if the election were held today, compared to 43 percent who would vote for Blackburn. Eleven percent of voters remain undecided.

Corker easily won reelection in 2012 with 64 percent of the vote. He announced in September that he would not seek another term.

Blackburn has been a top supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans hold on to Arizona House seat Dems win majority in New York Senate, but won't control it Mulvaney to bankers: Campaign donations will help limit consumer bureau's power MORE who has publicly feuded at times with Corker. Trump endorsed Blackburn's bid officially last week.

In a tweet, the president said Blackburn "is a wonderful woman who has always been there when we have needed her. Great on the Military, Border Security and Crime. Loves and works hard for the people of Tennessee. She has my full endorsement and I will be there to campaign with her!"

Bredesen is the former governor of the state, and Democrats hope his popularity can help them steal the seat in a bid to take back control of the Senate in this fall's midterm elections.

The Mason-Dixon poll was conducted from April 17 to 19, largely before Trump's official endorsement, and contacted 625 registered voters in the state. It contains a margin of error of 4 percentage points.