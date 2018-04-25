Julian Castro predicts Arizona will 'go blue' for Senate, presidential election

Former Obama HUD Secretary Julian Castro on Wednesday predicted Democrats would have "at least one" Senate seat in Arizona by 2020 and would vote blue in the next presidential election.

In noting the Democrats closer-than-expected loss in a special election Tuesday night, Castro tweeted that Democrats had a new "blueprint" for taking control in traditionally deep-red states like Arizona. President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans hold on to Arizona House seat Dems win majority in New York Senate, but won't control it Mulvaney to bankers: Campaign donations will help limit consumer bureau's power MORE won the state by 3.5 points in 2016 and the state last went blue in a presidential election for President Clinton in 1996.

"Arizona will have at least one Democratic senator and probably a Democratic governor next January. Will go blue in the 2020 election. #anewblueprint," he tweeted.

Arizona will have at least one Democratic senator and probably a Democratic governor next January. Will go blue in the 2020 election. #anewblueprint — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) April 25, 2018

Republican Debbie Lesko was projected to win Arizona’s nationally watched special election, fending off a strong challenge from Democrats in a district that President Trump won by 21 points in 2016.

One of Arizona's Senate seats, currently held by retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP anxiety grows over Trump’s Iran decision GOP senator: Trump's comment on Kim Jong Un 'surpasses understanding' Republican candidate favored in Arizona special House election MORE (R) will be open in November. Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainMellman: Memories may be beautiful, yet… Schumer to oppose Pompeo as secretary of State Arizona GOP blocked from changing rules on filling McCain's seat MORE (R-Ariz.) holds the other Senate seat and despite battling illness has announced no plans to retire.

Castro, who served as the secretary for Housing and Urban Development under the Obama administration, is thought to be testing the waters for a possible 2020 presidential run himself.

NBC News reported in February that Castro was headlining an event for New Hampshire's Young Democrats chapter, an event in an important primary state that could signal future ambitions for the 43-year-old seen as one of the younger stars of the party.

His brother, Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroRepublican lawmaker introduces new cyber deterrence bill Lawmakers discuss Latino education gap The foreign policy case for decriminalizing abortion in El Salvador MORE (D), was being actively recruited last year by Democrats to run for governor of Texas, an effort reported by Politico to be frustrated by Julian Castro's possible presidential leanings.

Joaquin Castro instead announced he would seek reelection in the Fall, and faces a Republican challenger, former Rep. Francisco "Quico" Canseco (R-Texas).