Sarah Sanders on Republican's 5-point win in Arizona: 'She's not Donald Trump'

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders early Wednesday dismissed a Republican candidate's narrow victory in deep-red Arizona, saying that Debbie Lesko is "not Donald Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans hold on to Arizona House seat Dems win majority in New York Senate, but won't control it Mulvaney to bankers: Campaign donations will help limit consumer bureau's power MORE."

"Look, no offense to this candidate, but she's not Donald Trump. That was a different election, I don't think you can compare those two," she said.

"I think the big story here is that a Republican won," Sanders continued. "It doesn't matter whether you win by 25 points or 2 points, a win is a win and she's going to be in Congress, the Democrat's not, and I think there is plenty of enthusiasm and support for Republicans moving into the midterms."

Lesko won the special election in Arizona's 8th District on Tuesday, edging out Democrat Hiral Tipirneni, who conceded in a statement Wednesday morning. Lesko's victory margin of about 5 points is markedly lower than the margin by which Trump won the district in 2016, when he defeated Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDems flip New York state seat that Republicans have held for nearly four decades Dems win majority in New York Senate, but won't control it Chelsea Clinton hits back at NYT reporter over details in new book MORE by about 21 points.

In an early morning tweet Wednesday, Trump congratulated Lesko and chastised the national news media for being "silent" on her victory, despite coverage from multiple outlets.

"Congratulations to Republican Debbie Lesko on her big win in the Special Election for Arizona House seat. Debbie will do a Great Job! Press is so silent," Trump tweeted.

Lesko was largely expected to win the district, formerly held by Rep. Trent Franks Harold (Trent) Trent FranksRepublicans hold on to Arizona House seat The Hill's Morning Report: Koch Network re-evaluating midterm strategy amid frustrations with GOP Republican candidate favored in Arizona special House election MORE (R-Ariz.) who resigned in December. Franks did not face a Democratic challenger in his last run for reelection.