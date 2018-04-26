Poll: Dems could take GOP Senate seats in Arizona, Nevada

Democratic candidates in upcoming Senate races in Arizona and Nevada hold slight edges over their respective Republican opponents, a poll released Thursday found.

A poll conducted by Axios and SurveyMonkey found Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) leads each of her potential Republican opponents in the race to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeJulian Castro predicts Arizona will 'go blue' for Senate, presidential election GOP anxiety grows over Trump’s Iran decision GOP senator: Trump's comment on Kim Jong Un 'surpasses understanding' MORE (R-Ariz.).

In Nevada, Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenHeller leads Dem Senate challenger by 1 point: poll GOP Senate hopefuls race to catch up with Dems The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2018 MORE (D) holds a slight edge over incumbent Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerRepublicans want Trump’s VA nominee to withdraw Heller leads Dem Senate challenger by 1 point: poll Senate GOP wary of new tax cut sequel MORE (R).

Both Arizona and Nevada are considered key states for Democrats if they hope to take control of the Senate.

The poll surveyed 1,667 registered voters in Arizona from April 2-23 about which candidate they would support in the Senate election. Fifty-one percent of voters said they would vote for Sinema over Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyThe Hill's Morning Report: Koch Network re-evaluating midterm strategy amid frustrations with GOP Republican candidate favored in Arizona special House election Rep. McSally accuses high school coach of sexual abuse MORE (R) and former state Sen. Kelli Ward (R).

Sinema has a wider margin over former sheriff Joe Arpaio, with 61 percent of voters saying they’d vote for the Democrat in that hypothetical matchup, according to the poll.

The poll in Arizona has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

McSally, Ward and Arpaio will face off in a primary on Aug. 28.

In Nevada, the poll found 50 percent of voters said they would vote for Rosen compared to 44 percent who said they would favor incumbent Heller, who is seeking his second term.

The poll surveyed 1,332 Nevada voters, and has a margin of error of 5 percentage points.

Republicans are bracing for potential losses in November's midterms, as the party in power typically loses some seats in Congress during midterm elections.

Democrats have been bolstered by a spate of recent victories in states and districts that previously voted for President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer Watergate prosecutor: Trump taking the fifth would be political suicide Comey: I’m ‘embarrassed and ashamed’ by Republican party Comey, Anderson Cooper clash over whether memo release violated FBI rules MORE by wide margins.