Trump campaign seizes on Kanye tweets to sell MAGA hats

The Trump campaign is seizing on the support of rapper Kanye West in a bid to sell President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer Watergate prosecutor: Trump taking the fifth would be political suicide Comey: I’m ‘embarrassed and ashamed’ by Republican party Comey, Anderson Cooper clash over whether memo release violated FBI rules MORE's signature "Make America Great Again" hats.

In a fundraising text sent to supporters on Thursday, the Trump campaign applauded West as a "free thinker" often attacked for speaking truth in the same vein as the president.

"Group think is a mandate in today's society and when a free thinker like Kanye West speaks truth, they attack him," the text reads.

"We support Kanye speaking his mind, even if sometimes we do not agree on the issues," it continues. "Do not let them silence you. Get your red MAGA hat today."

The Republican National Committee also sought to capitalize on West's praise of Trump on Wednesday, retweeting a photo of the rapper's signed MAGA hat along with a link to the Trump campaign's online store.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, West defended his praise for the president, saying that the two men "are both dragon energy" and noting that the "mob can't make me not love him."

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," West wrote in one tweet. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought."

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Wests's tweets prompted a response from Trump, who expressed appreciation for the rapper's missives.