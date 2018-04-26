Kasich privately met with billionaire donor amid possible presidential bid: report

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) privately met with billionaire donor Ron Burkle as he considers possibly running for president in 2020, CNBC reported Thursday.

CNBC reported that sources said that the two men had met in Los Angeles last month. However, it’s unclear what the pair discussed.

The publication also reported that Kasich hosted a speaking event at Burkle’s home. The governor spoke about leadership and police reforms during his talk and a Q&A session, but the donor did not attend the event.

Burke, who co-founded the investment firm Yucaipa Companies, is well-known for donating to candidates and causes of a variety of political backgrounds.

Kasich, who ran for president in 2016, has not ruled out a primary bid to challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer Watergate prosecutor: Trump taking the fifth would be political suicide Comey: I’m ‘embarrassed and ashamed’ by Republican party Comey, Anderson Cooper clash over whether memo release violated FBI rules MORE in 2020.

"I don't know what I'm going to do. In politics I'm still a young man, and I don't know," Kasich told CNN.

He is finishing his second term as governor of Ohio, but term limits block him from running again.

A poll released earlier this month showed Trump leading Kasich by 6 points in a hypothetical 2020 New Hampshire primary.