Clinton calls for FEC to let campaigns use funds for childcare

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonComey on Clinton camp paying for Trump dossier: 'I still don't know that for a fact' Congress obtains recovered text messages from FBI agents Pelosi defends leadership effort to cull Dem primary MORE is calling for the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to allow candidates to use campaign funds to help pay for childcare while they are on the campaign trail.

"Can you imagine how different our policies would be if more working moms and dads were part of making them?" the former Democratic presidential nominee tweeted Friday.

"That's why I'm calling on the FEC to allow candidates to use campaign funds for childcare when they’re on the trail."

Clinton's comments came amid a crescendoing national discussion about how to reconcile the responsibilities of parenthood with politics.

The Senate also voted last week to allow lawmakers to bring infants into the chamber, after Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthBudowsky: End the DNC malpractice Duckworth broke a baby barrier for women on both sides of the aisle Winners and losers from Jim Bridenstine’s confirmation as NASA administrator MORE (D-Ill.) became the first senator to give birth while in office.

One candidate, Liuba Grechen Shirley, a New York Democrat running for the House, is petitioning the FEC to allow the use of campaign funds for childcare costs, while she runs for office.

Marc Elias, who serves as counsel to Clinton, filed comments with the FEC on Thursday, expressing support for Grechen Shirley's petition.

Elias wrote that denying Grechen Shirley's request would "discourage young mothers from seeking elective office, and deprive parents of ordinary means of the opportunity to serve."

"Such payment is absolutely necessary to the responsible pursuit of her candidacy," the comments read.