Trump dismissed warnings from GOP leaders that party could lose House: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpSpicer, Scaramucci among party goers at Beatles-themed WHCD bash Trump cites GOP report to dismiss collusion claims: Mueller 'should never' have been appointed Pence to visit US-Mexico border next week: report MORE has privately dismissed concerns from top Republican lawmakers over the GOP's performance headed into the 2018 midterms later this year, according to a New York Times report.

During a dinner with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump’s budget chief talks spending clawback with key chairman The Hill's Morning Report: As Trump talks, his lawyers sweat Dems hold double-digit lead on generic ballot: poll MORE (R-Ky.) and White House legislative director Marc Short, Trump listened to McConnell fret about the GOP's one-seat majority in the Senate while Short claimed that the GOP's House majority was threatened, according to the Times.

“That’s not going to happen,” Trump said multiple times during the meal, the Times reports, referring to the possibility of the GOP losing its lower-chamber majority.

Some Trump supporters, including Eric Beach, a strategist at the pro-Trump Great America PAC, told the Times that Trump is rightfully skeptical of election plans laid out by McConnell and retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanReligious tensions flare after chaplain's ouster WATCH: GOP lawmaker says House chaplain downplayed resignation The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (R-Wis.).

“He doesn’t think that’s how you win elections because that’s not how he won his election,” Beach said. “He knows and understands that the core issues of today are illegal immigration — including building the wall — and trade inequity.”

Trump's rosy outlook for the midterms comes despite reports of increasing anxiety from GOP members that the Republicans' majority in both houses of Congress is in jeopardy and a series of polls indicating Americans' rising support for Democrats to retake both chambers.

A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Friday found Democrats with a double-digit lead on generic House and Senate ballots heading into November.

Democrats also hold a 9-point advantage — 43 percent to 34 percent — when voters were asked whether they support a Democratic or Republican candidate in their district.

“Democrats have a significant edge in the midterms as Republicans in Congress have no coherent leadership and a constituency lower than Trump’s,” said Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll Co-Director Mark Penn in the survey's summary.