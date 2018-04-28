Jill Stein campaign declines doc requests in Senate Russia probe

Former Green Party candidate Jill Stein's campaign has refused to comply fully with a request from the Senate Intelligence Committee for information and documents made as part of the committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, The Intercept reported Thursday.

The committee is reportedly looking into whether Stein's campaign was involved with a Russian effort to interfere in the election.

In a letter to the committee denying access to certain documentation, the Stein campaign's lawyers wrote that the request was “so overbroad in reach as to demand constitutionally protected materials.”

The Stein campaign did provide part of the committee's request, but refused to turn over the campaign's internal communications regarding Russia policy, calling them “not pertinent to the subject of Russian interference” in the elections.

The campaign, however, has said it will provide details about Stein's proposed Russia policy to the committee.

The committee also requested all communications with "Russian persons, or representatives of Russian government, media, or business interests, including but not limited to any communications, discussions, or offers related to opposition research, from February 6, 2015 to the present.”

According to The Intercept, Stein's campaign has already turned over communications with members of the Russian government and media, but has yet to release communication records with "all people of Russian descent."

Stein's campaign has said it will not turn over those communications because officials say such a request unfairly places suspicion on all people of Russian lineage.

Stein, who represented the Green Party in the 2016 presidential election along with running mate Ajamu Baraka, won just over 1 percent of the popular vote nationwide.