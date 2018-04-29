Ex-Bush ethics official to run for Franken's former Senate seat as Dem: report

Richard Painter, the former chief ethics lawyer for George W. Bush’s administration, is expected to announce on Monday he will run as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenEx-Bush ethics official to run for Franken's former Senate seat as Dem: report Even for TV 'royalty' Brokaw, 'MeToo' claim is legacy-killer Dems look to keep up momentum in upcoming special elections MORE (D-Minn.).

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported Sunday that Painter, who has been a frequent critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump rips correspondents' dinner, 'filthy' Michelle Wolf White House Correspondents' Association: Michelle Wolf's routine 'not in the spirit' of our mission Trump to meet with crew of deadly Southwest Airlines flight MORE, recently filed paperwork with federal elections officials to run against Sen. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithEx-Bush ethics official to run for Franken's former Senate seat as Dem: report 10 bipartisan senators push back on Medicaid work requirements for Native Americans Dems look to keep up momentum in upcoming special elections MORE (D-Minn.), who replaced Franken in January.

Painter launched a campaign website in recent days, and his campaign’s Twitter page identifies him as “running for U.S. Senate in Minnesota.”

Painter is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday at the state capitol to announce his plans.

Richard will be making an important announcement on Monday regarding his involvement in the U.S. Senate election in Minnesota. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/9fVEBxnoXq — Painter For Minnesota (@RWPMinnesota) April 26, 2018

Franken resigned from the Senate following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct, including that he groped women without their consent.

Smith, who previously served as lieutenant governor, has already said she intends to run to maintain the seat in November.

State Sen. Karin Housley (R-Minn.) has already declared her candidacy on the Republican side.

The winner of November’s election will serve out the remainder of Franken’s term, which expires in 2020.

Painter set up an exploratory committee last month to weigh a potential run. He indicated at the time that he was unsure if he’d run as a Republican, Democrat or Independent.

He has made regular appearances on cable news programs since Trump took office to criticize the president's rhetoric and his administration's practices.